Trump says he had a ‘very good call’ with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Friday

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social he had a “very good call” on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine before he even takes office in January should he win the Nov. 5 election.