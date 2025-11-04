Trump Says He Met Swiss Leaders, Orders Additional Trade Talks

(Bloomberg) — US President Donald Trump said he met with representatives from Switzerland and announced additional trade talks, as the European nation seeks to reduce a tariff rate that ranks higher than any other developed nation.

“It was my Great Honor to just meet with high level Representatives of Switzerland,” Trump said Tuesday in a social media post. “We discussed many subjects including, and most importantly, Trade and Trade Imbalance. The meeting was adjourned with the understanding that our Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, will discuss the subjects further with Switzerland’s Leaders.”

Trump has imposed a 39% tariff on goods from Switzerland, threatening to drive up costs for chocolatiers including Lindt and watch makers like Swatch Group and Rolex SA. Pharmaceuticals accounted for almost half of Swiss exports to the US in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Economics.

