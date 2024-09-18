Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Trump says he will ‘probably’ meet Zelenskiy next week

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would “probably” meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who will be in the U.S. next week to address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia’s war in his country.

“Probably, yes,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about whether he will meet the Ukrainian leader next week. Trump did not provide further details.

In recent months, some other world leaders who have visited the U.S. for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have ended up meeting Trump as well. The Republican presidential candidate faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

