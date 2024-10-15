Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Trump says if he spoke to Putin ‘it’s a smart thing’ to do

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump declined to say on Tuesday whether he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office in 2021 but said if he had done so it would be wise.

“If I did it’s a smart thing,” Trump said in answering questions from a Bloomberg News interviewer at the Chicago Economic Club.

“War,” a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, says Trump has spoken to Putin on several occasions since he left the White House in January 2021.

