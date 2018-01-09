This content was published on January 9, 2018 6:25 PM Jan 9, 2018 - 18:25

United States President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland later this month, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said Trump was looking forward to attending the annual gatheringexternal link of world leaders and business executives in the mountain resort in southeast Switzerland.



“The president welcomes opportunities to advance his America First agenda with world leaders,” Sanders said. “At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers.”

The theme of this year's Davos conference, which will take place from January 23-26, is to examine the causes of and solutions for political, economic and social fractures in society. Some 3,000 business people, government officials and other movers and shakers are expected to attend the elite gathering in the Swiss resort. French President Emmanuel Macron has already announced his plans to attend.

Last year’s WEF was dominated by reaction to Mr Trump’s surprise election victory and his campaign. The last American president to make the trip to Davos was the Democrat Bill Clinton in 2000.



