Trump to meet with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, UK’s Starmer in New York

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, after a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keith Starmer on Thursday night.

The Republican presidential candidate announced the upcoming meetings, both of which are set to take place at his Trump Tower property in New York, during a Thursday press conference.

The two leaders are in the United States to attend the U.N. General Assembly, and they are among a slew of foreign officials who have sought to meet Trump in the final weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Separately on Wednesday, Trump met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates president widely known as MBZ, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment regarding that meeting, nor did the embassy of the UAE in Washington.

Trump’s decision to met with Zelenskiy followed several days in which campaign officials and people close to the former president indicated that such a meeting was unlikely.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Michelle Nichols; editing by Ross Colvin and Jonathan Oatis)

