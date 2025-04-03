Trump’s Trade War Hits European Stocks Amid Growth Shock Concern

(Bloomberg) — European stocks plunged after US President Donald Trump announced the steepest American tariffs in a century against its trading partners, including a 20% rate for the European Union, which could sap the bloc’s tentative economic recovery.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 2.3% at 1:36 p.m. in Paris, with regional bourses all trading heavily in negative territory. France’s CAC 40 fell 2.7%, Germany’s DAX slipped 2.4% while Denmark’s OMXC25 Index was set to enter a bear market, dropping 3.4%.

Switzerland’s SMI Index also took a hit, losing 2.2% after the US imposed a 31% levy on the country.

“Let’s not beat around the bush; the situation is really not good, not good at all,” said Nicolas Forest, chief investment officer at Candriam, who said his firm was considering increasing its bets against US equities and being more prudent toward outperforming European stocks.

European banks — which led the rally this year — were among the hardest hit, losing as much as 3.8%, while industrial shares, which count among them big exporters to the US, also fell.

Among notable moves elsewhere, shares in sports brand Adidas and rival Puma SE lost about 10% each.

The European health care subindex slipped. Bond proxies like utilities and real estate rose as yields fell.

France and Germany moving to advocate for a forceful retaliation to US tariffs is also fuelling concerns that the trade war could escalate further. In the meantime, investors have sought refuge from risky assets into havens such as government bonds.

“Investors are turning toward income as a source of refuge in these times of uncertainty as they wait and watch how countries essentially come back with their countermeasures,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macroeconomic research at Wisdom Tree UK Ltd.

Tariff concerns have replaced the positive mood that had boosted European stocks this year on increased government spending in Germany, lower interest rates and cheaper valuations. Combined with souring sentiment on the US, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index outpaced the S&P 500 by a record of almost 15 percentage points in dollar terms in the first quarter.

Stocks and bond yields are back moving in concert and their correlation is at the highest in two years. But unlike in 2023 when they were both going up, this time they’re falling, a typical sign that economic growth expectations are being downgraded.

The dramatic escalation in Trump’s global trade war threatens to wipe out much of the euro-area expansion that the European Central Bank forecasts for this year and next.

“The question is how fast this translates into hard economic data. As far as Europe is concerned, it could wipe out a good chunk of the expected growth for 2025,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 4.0%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 2.8%.

UBS economists said 2025 real GDP growth in the US could be compromised by 1.5 to 2 percentage points and inflation could rise close to 5% if these tariffs are not reversed soon.

“If this a negotiation tool, then you buy for the next six months,” said Manish Kabra, head of US equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “My assumption is the S&P 500 muddles through in the 5,000-6,000 range for the next six months. There’s no clear direction, but the hope is confidence will be back by the end of the year.”

Trump’s previously announced 25% tariff on US auto imports took effect shortly after midnight in Washington in a move expected to dramatically increase costs and upend industry supply chains. The region’s car stocks have already seen an impact, with the Stoxx Auto & Parts Index down about 15% from this year’s peak and now losing around 5% year-to-date.

Here’s what market participants are saying:

Evgenia Molotova, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management:

“It’s very difficult to comprehend the exact consequences at the moment. It’s a lot of uncertainty, so we’re not going to make any large moves. We marginally prefer Europe, but the thing is that Europe will also get hit by this trade war. It doesn’t look great for either.”

Altaf Kassam, managing Director and Europe Head of Investment Strategy & Research at State Street Global Advisors:

“If the UK can remain “under the radar” and the EU play its relatively stronger hand to bring the US to the negotiating table, then the outperformance of European vs. US equities we have seen YTD could continue.”

Joaquin Cascallar, CIO at Targa 5 Advisors:

“It is important to remember that tariffs on sectors such as pharmaceuticals, timber, semiconductors, and possibly others, are still pending.

In light of these developments, we recommend maintaining a cautious approach for now. As such, we continue to favor Treasury bonds, high-quality bonds, and gold.”

Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin:

“The announcement was close to being the worst-case scenario for markets. The size of reciprocal tariffs and their immediacy will put substantial strains on trade globally.

A global economic slowdown seems almost inevitable, which the US won’t be spared from. As European and global equity markets had not been priced for such a scenario, they will likely have to adjust further to the downside.”

Thomas Wille, chief investment officer at Copernicus Wealth Management:

“Right now, this is a shock for the whole market. The best thing to do in this moment is to go to the sidelines and wait until the storm has passed. It’s more of a selection game right now than an allocation game and about identifying the companies that will be able to circumvent the tariffs or will be be able to pass on the tariffs to their customers to protect their margins.”

Christina Carlsten, senior fund manager at Banque Piguet Galland & Cie SA:

“For us a correction/consolidation of European stock markets due to this announcement of tariffs would be an opportunity to reinforce our exposure. The latest developments in Germany and in Europe are extremely positive for the growth outlook.”

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors:

“It’s hard to see where the winners are, but there will be relative winners. When it comes to money flows, the UK and Europe will be seen as relatively attractive places to go.

The stock market falling like this has real-life ramifications for the US consumer. They are heavily invested in the US stock market, and their wealth is currently shrinking. That makes an already potentially weak US consumer even weaker and damages the US economy.”

Michael Field, European strategist at Morningstar

“A 20% tariff on all European goods is potentially devastating for many industries, if indeed these tariffs are permanent and fixed in nature. This is unlikely, given that administration officials have intimated that negotiation will be possible. Short-term disruption is inevitable however.”

Rory McPherson, chief investment officer at Magnus Financial Discretionary Management

“This is not a time to be making snap decisions. We’re not buying the dip at the moment but are looking to buy on further weakness. We still like US versus Europe. We still think equities are a good asset to own. Even if there’s a recession, it won’t be a deep one. Consumers are in a strong position, and corporates are in good health. When we do get interest rate cuts, that’ll be supportive of equities.”

Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank

The clue for the economy and markets will be Fed’s and Treasury yield reactions. As interest rates are coming down, the net effect on markets would be cushioned. Given recent adjustments in valuations, expectations and investor positioning, we think US equities are becoming attractive again, and we’re seeing today’s slump as an opportunity to add positions by closing our underweight stance.”

Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris:

“There will be further escalation ahead before compromises can be found later on. All in all, I don’t see how markets can hope for an upturn in the short term; there’s no visible positive catalyst on the horizon, and especially not from the Fed.”

Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers:

“It’s crucial to note that markets had anticipated a significant rise in tariffs, and the effective tariff increase of 10% or 17% do not alter the broader economic narrative: free trade, as a concept, seems to be out of favor for an extended period.”

Nicolas Forest, CIO at Candriam:

“Until the last minutes investors were living in the hope that the trade policy would end up to be reasonable and pro-business and that it would avoid the risk of a recession. We’re entering what we call the ‘Hard Trump’ scenario which implies slowing global growth even if a recession can be avoided for now.

Stephan Kemper, chief investment strategist at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Frankfurt:

“The amount of tariffs caught the markets by surprise. The fact that they introduced these 10% baseline tariffs underlines that there is not much chance to negotiate tariffs away and that Trump is not only using them as a bargaining tool, but really wants to collect money from them.”

