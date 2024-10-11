Turkey’s AK Party submits bill to parliament to support investments, defence fund

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party submitted to the parliament on Friday a bill that includes changes to support investments and the country’s defence industry fund, senior AKP MP Abdullah Guler said.

He said the bill envisages revenues of 70-80 billion lira ($2 billion-$2.3 billion) for the defence industry fund.

The bill’s text says the tax impact of inflation adjustment for ongoing investments will be delayed during the period the investment is being made to encourage investments and increase predictability.

The proposed changes will also introduces additional contributions from citizens to support the fund.

($1 = 34.2848 liras)