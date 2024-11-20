Turkey’s Erdogan at G20 summit says Russia has to protect itself

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia had to take steps to protect itself, after being asked about Russia lowering the threshold for a nuclear strike, adding NATO should review the Russian statement carefully.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, and Moscow said Ukraine had struck deep inside Russia with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Erdogan told a press conference in Brazil after a G20 summit that Turkey had to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, and that it would continue to call for peace despite Ukraine’s attack on Russia using U.S. ATACMS missiles, which he said was “not positive.”