Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Turkey’s Erdogan hopes Trump will tell Israel to ‘stop’ war

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he hoped U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will tell Israel to “stop” its war efforts, suggesting a good start would be halting U.S. arms support to Israel.

“Trump has made promises to end conflicts… We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told to ‘stop’,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Budapest, according to an official readout.

“Mr. Trump cutting off the arms support provided to Israel could be a good start in order to stop the Israeli aggression in Palestinian and Lebanese lands,” he was cited as saying.

Turkey has fiercely criticised Israel’s offensives in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and in Lebanon, and has halted trade with Israel as well as applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court. Israel strongly denies the genocide accusations.

Trump’s presidency will seriously affect political and military balances in the Middle East region, Erdogan said, adding that pursuing current U.S. policies would deepen deadlock in the region and spread the conflict.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR