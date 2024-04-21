Turkey detains 36 people over alleged Islamic State ties, minister says

1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish authorities have detained 36 people over suspected ties to Islamic State, in operations carried out across four provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said police had seized suspects who were found to have been active within Islamic State, to have helped fund and provide supplies to the group.

Police also seized several unlicensed shotguns and pistols as part of the operations, the minister said.