Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon, source says

This content was published on
1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is making preparations for the possible evacuation of its citizens and foreign nationals from Lebanon, as cross-border fire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah continues there, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.

The military has the “capability and resources to carry out any mission assigned to it for the safe evacuation of our citizens or foreign nationals from Lebanon,” the source said during a briefing.

“Preliminary planning and preparations for a potential evacuation operation are being made,” the person said, adding Turkey had successfully completed such operations before and was closely following developments in Lebanon.

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, according to a Reuters compilation of Lebanese health ministry statements. Several allies, including the United States and France, also called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border.

