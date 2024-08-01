Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Turkey says it coordinating an extensive prisoner swap on Thursday

ANKARA (Reuters) – The Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said it would coordinate an extensive prisoner swap on Thursday, amid signs of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Belarus on one side and the United States, Germany and Slovenia on the other.

“A (prisoner) exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organisation,” MIT said in a statement. “Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period.”

