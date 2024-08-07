Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Turkey submits official request to join ICJ genocide case against Israel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey on Wednesday filed its official request to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel over its conduct in the war in Gaza in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the foreign ministry said.

Turkey had announced in May that it had decided to join the case – formally known as submitting a declaration of official intervention – and would make the necessary legal preparations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan said it had made the formal request on Wednesday.

“The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters,” Fidan said in a post on X.

“Turkey will make every effort to do so,” he added.

The court will make the final decision of admission to the case.

South Africa brought its case against Israel in December, accusing it of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case’s accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and targeted Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 last year and killed 1,200 Israelis and foreigners in a single day.

In 10 months of subsequent warfare, more than 39,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, hundreds of thousands displaced, and most of the enclave laid to waste as a humanitarian crisis has unfolded.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.In June, Spain said it had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, the highest legal body of the United Nations.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler and Burcu Karakas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR