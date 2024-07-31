Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament, state media says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will invite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the Turkish parliament in the coming days, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus was cited as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

“If there are no issues, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the Turkish Parliament General Assembly and he will explain the Palestinian cause in front of lawmakers,” Kurtulmus was quoted as saying.