Turkish, U.S. top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts in call, Ankara says

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest state efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in a phone call on Wednesday, Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Oncu Keceli also said the call had taken place at the request of the U.S. side, adding the two ministers also discussed regional developments. He did not provide any further details.