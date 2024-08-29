Turkish drone shot down over Iraq’s Kirkuk, sources say

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -Iraq’s air defences shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday in Iraqi air space over the northern city of Kirkuk, four police and army sources said.

The drone fell in the centre of Kirkuk, igniting a fire near some houses, but caused no casualties, police sources said. The blaze had been brought under control by firefighters.

An Iraqi military statement said the drone was Turkish but it did not elaborate on whether it was downed by Iraqi air defences.

Earlier, an Iraqi military colonel, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an initial investigation of the debris showed it was a Turkish military armed drone.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli shared the Iraqi military statement on X and said: “Coordination has been established with Iraqi authorities to shed light on all details of the incident.”

Keceli did not say whether the drone was Turkish.

But he said: “Turkey continues its fight against the terrorist organisation nestled in Iraqi territory,” referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad and Daren Butler in Ankara; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Angus MacSwan)