Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Greece to discuss bilateral issues

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Greece to discuss and find solutions to bilateral issues, including maritime zones and airspace, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan, who was returning from a visit to Serbia, said that he believes the relations between two countries are advancing towards better days.

“It is important for both sides to have the will to define the problems, outline and present their content, and find solutions,” according to a presidency readout of an interview by Turkish media.

Neighbours Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.

“We have long wanted the maritime and airspace jurisdictions to be demarcated in accordance with international law. As countries in the region, we can only increase security and stability and reduce the risk of conflict through dialogue and cooperation.”