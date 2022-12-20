Turkish national indicted by Swiss justice for supporting Islamic militants

The archive picture shows a flag and sign belong to the Islamic State group in northern Iraq. Keystone / Str

The Swiss justice authorities say they have indicted a Turkish national for supporting terrorist groups and depicting prohibited violence.

This content was published on December 20, 2022 - 16:43

Key-SDA/SWI-del

The Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses the 26-year old defendant of encouraging a teenager in his support for the ideology of the Islamic State group and in his determination to travel to the territory under the control of the group and to engage in it.

However, this person, resident in neighbouring Austria, was arrested before his departure for Syria.

The Swiss prosecutor also accuses the defendant of producing and distributing propaganda material for the banned groups Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, in particular via his own media outlet, according to a statement published on Tuesday.

The man allegedly also collected funds for Islamic militants in a prison camp in Syria and thus enabling them to escape.

Criminal proceedings against the Turkish defendant were opened more than three years ago. No date for the trial has been set.

