Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

TV chef Jamie Oliver withdraws book after ‘insensitive’ depiction of Indigenous Australians

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has withdrawn his latest children’s book from sale after criticism it stereotyped members of Australia’s Indigenous community.

Oliver’s “Billy and the Epic Escape”, released in May, contains a passage where an Indigenous Australian girl living in foster care is abducted by the story’s villain – a sensitive issue in a country where Indigenous children were for decades forcibly removed from their parents.

It also contained errors made by mixing different Indigenous languages.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Sunday Oliver apologised for the offence caused by the book.

“I am devastated to have caused offence and apologise wholeheartedly,” Oliver, who is currently in Australia promoting his latest cookbook, said in a statement.

“It was never my intention to misinterpret this deeply painful issue. Together with my publishers we have decided to withdraw the book from sale.”

Oliver’s publisher Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sue-Anne Hunter, who sits on a government commission into injustices against Indigenous people in the state of Victoria, called the depictions in the book “insensitive”.

“The publication of Jamie Oliver’s children’s book represents a deeply concerning example of how Indigenous people continue to face misrepresentation and cultural appropriation in mainstream media,” she said in a social media post.

Among the world’s oldest cultures and together speaking hundreds of distinct languages, Australia’s Indigenous communities have suffered centuries of discrimination since the country was colonised by Britain in the late 18th century.

Thousands of Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their parents and placed in care or with white families as late as the 1970s, in a policy now known as the “Stolen Generation”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR