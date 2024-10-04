Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two British men deny spying for China

LONDON (Reuters) – Two Britons, including a former researcher for a senior British lawmaker, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of spying for China.

The men, ex-researcher Christopher Cash, 29, and Christopher Berry, 32, are accused of providing information prejudicial to the interests of the state in breach of the Official Secrets Act between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2023.

They both formally denied the charge at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey Court. Their trial is due to take place in October next year and they were both were released on bail.

Anxiety has mounted across Europe about China’s alleged espionage activity – which Beijing has repeatedly denied – and Britain has become increasingly vocal about its concerns, alleging numerous spying activities.

In June, China accused the British foreign intelligence service MI6 of recruiting two staff members from unnamed Chinese central state bodies to act as spies for the British government.

