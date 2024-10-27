Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine, Kyiv says

KYIV (Reuters) -Two civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Sunday in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, which is split by the front line and regularly hit by Russian artillery, drones and missiles, the regional governor said.

An elderly man was killed after explosives were dropped on him from a drone and another man was killed by artillery fire, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday Russia had used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles over the past week against Ukraine.

“Russia does not stop in its terror against Ukraine. Daily aggression against our people, our towns and villages. Strikes with various types of weapons,” Zelenskiy, who urged Kyiv’s allies on Saturday to intensify pressure on Moscow, said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s military said earlier on Sunday that its air defences had shot down 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, adding that the attacks had caused no casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

