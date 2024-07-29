Two dead, up to 100 injured after Russian train and truck collide

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least two people were killed and up to 100 people injured on Monday when a passenger train carrying 800 people collided with a Kamaz truck, derailing eight carriages, Russian media outlets reported.

Some of the carriages lay twisted and battered beside the railway track, they said.

The train had been travelling from Kazan in Tatarstan to Adler on the Black Sea when it derailed in the southern Volgograd region near the Kotelnikovo station about 1,200 km (750 miles) south of Moscow, the emergencies ministry said.

“Paramedics are on the scene,” the ministry said, adding that 324 emergency workers were involved in the operation. Emergency helicopters have also been scrambled, it said.

The Mash Telegram channel said at least two people were killed but that the death toll could rise. Interfax news agency said that up to 100 people could be injured.

Unverified video on Telegram showed at least four carriages derailed, some twisted, with people climbing out of one that was on its side beside the rails.

Mash published video showing the battered remains of the cabin of a Kamaz truck beside the derailed train.

TASS cited unidentified sources in Russian law enforcement as saying that 20 people had been injured when the train collided with a Kamaz truck.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Gareth Jones)