Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Two dead, up to 100 injured after Russian train and truck collide

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least two people were killed and up to 100 people injured on Monday when a passenger train carrying 800 people collided with a Kamaz truck, derailing eight carriages, Russian media outlets reported.

Some of the carriages lay twisted and battered beside the railway track, they said.

The train had been travelling from Kazan in Tatarstan to Adler on the Black Sea when it derailed in the southern Volgograd region near the Kotelnikovo station about 1,200 km (750 miles) south of Moscow, the emergencies ministry said.

“Paramedics are on the scene,” the ministry said, adding that 324 emergency workers were involved in the operation. Emergency helicopters have also been scrambled, it said.

The Mash Telegram channel said at least two people were killed but that the death toll could rise. Interfax news agency said that up to 100 people could be injured.

Unverified video on Telegram showed at least four carriages derailed, some twisted, with people climbing out of one that was on its side beside the rails.

Mash published video showing the battered remains of the cabin of a Kamaz truck beside the derailed train.

TASS cited unidentified sources in Russian law enforcement as saying that 20 people had been injured when the train collided with a Kamaz truck.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Gareth Jones)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR