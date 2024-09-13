Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two dead in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Sumy region, regional authority says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian forces shelled 15 border areas of Ukraine’s Sumy region a total of 84 times on Friday, killing two people and wounding nine, the regional authority said.

The authority, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two people had died near the town of Yampil.

Sumy region has long been the target of Russian shelling in the 2-1/2-year-old war. It lies opposite Russia’s southern Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have launched an incursion since early in August.

