Two dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, governor says

(Reuters) – Russian forces heavily shelled an area of Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region late on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring five, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said rescue teams were searching under rubble in the town of Komishuvakha, southeast of the regional centre of Zaporizhzhia.