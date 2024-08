Two elderly Arizona women shot dead in car in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Two elderly women from Arizona were shot dead in a vehicle along a highway in Mexico’s northern Sonora state, local prosecutors said on Friday.

State prosecutors said the women, identified without their surnames as Enedina, aged 72, and Ubaldina, aged 82, were found in an overturned white Nissan Pathfinder off the side of the highway.