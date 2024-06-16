Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two explosions near vessel off Yemen’s coast, UK maritime office says

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday a vessel 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen had reported two explosions nearby, adding that the vessel and its crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.

Houthi militants, who are backed by Iran, have been targeting vessels off the Yemen’s coast in what they said is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians being killed in Israel’s war on Gaza.

