Two German hospitals cancel elective operations citing global IT outage

BERLIN (Reuters) – Two hospitals in the northern German cities of Luebeck and Kiel have cancelled elective operations scheduled for Friday, their operator said, citing a global IT outage linked to the cybersecurity company Crowdstrike.

Patient care and emergency services are being maintained, the University Clinic of Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) added in a statement.