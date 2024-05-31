Two injured in Ukraine air attack on oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar, local officials say

(Reuters) -Two people were injured when an oil depot in the Krasnodar region caught fire after a Ukraine missile and drone strike early on Friday targeting oil facilities, Russian officials said.

The Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence systems destroyed five missiles and 29 drones that Ukraine launched targeting Krasnodar early on Friday.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that falling drone debris sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Temryuk district, damaging several tanks filled with fuel.

The fire has been since extinguished, he said.

Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack on the depot, the head of the Temryuk district in Krasnodar region said on Telegram.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces also downed single drones over the Voronezh, Belgorod and Tambov regions overnight.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said that targeting Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s overall war effort.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)