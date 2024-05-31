Two injured in Ukrainian attack on oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar, officials say

(Reuters) -Two people were injured in a Ukrainian missile and drone strike on oil facilities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, Russian officials said on Friday.

The Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram app that its air defence systems had destroyed five missiles and 29 drones which Ukraine had launched early on Friday.

The Ukrainian military said missiles fired by the Ukrainian navy had struck an oil terminal at the Russian port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region and that drones had struck another oil depot in the same region.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that falling drone debris had sparked a fire at an oil depot in the Temryuk district, damaging several tanks filled with fuel.

The fire has since been extinguished, he said.

Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack, the head of the Temryuk district said on Telegram.

Temryuk, on the Azov Sea, hosts a terminal for exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Industry sources said the terminal had not been affected by the attacks.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry said its forces had downed single drones over the Voronezh, Belgorod and Tambov regions overnight.

It said Russian air defence systems had also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Volga river region of Tatarstan, which hosts a number of industrial enterprises as well as oil producing and refining facilities.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure since early 2024. It says targeting Russia’s energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s overall war effort.

Russia, which has repeatedly struck Ukraine’s energy, transport and other infrastructure over the past two years, says the attacks on its own facilities amount to terrorist acts.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Reuters bureaux; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Lincoln Feast and Gareth Jones)