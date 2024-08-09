Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two killed, 17 injured in Russian strike on supermarket in Ukraine’s east

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russian artillery hit a supermarket in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka in the front-line Donetsk region on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring 17 others, the regional governor said.

Images from the site shared alongside Governor Vadym Filashkin’s post on Telegram showed heavy black smoke clouds rising from the destroyed building.

“The strike on the supermarket in Kostiantynivka is yet another act of Russian terror. War against civilians is all they know,” Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on X.

Emergency services continued rescue operation, the governor added.

Moscow’s forces hold large areas of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian-held areas regularly come under Russian shelling and air strikes.

The region is one of the hottest areas of fighting as Russia targets areas in the direction of the strategic eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

