Two killed in Ireland helicopter crash

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Two men died when a helicopter crashed into a farmyard building in the Irish midlands county of Westmeath, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Killucan, a village of some 360 people, at around 1430 GMT, police said.

A photograph posted by national broadcaster RTE showed a helicopter crashed through the roof of what it said was a pig farm building.

The bodies of two men in their 40s, one Irish and one who police believed to be from Eastern Europe, have been removed from the scene.

No cause was given for the incident and police said air accident investigators were now involved.

