Two killed in missile attack on car in Syrian capital, state media say

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) -At least two people were killed and three others injured on Monday in an apparent guided missile attack on a car in the Mazzeh area of Damascus, Syrian state television said, quoting a military source.

The source attributed the attack to Israel.

The attack occurred near the Eastern Roundabout, close to the Golden Mazzeh Hotel, a high-end establishment in the centre of Syria’s capital, state media added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)