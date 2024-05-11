Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian border regions, governors say

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Two people were killed and another wounded in two separate Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian border provinces of Belgorod and Kursk, the regions’ governors said on Saturday.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app that one man had been killed and another injured after a Ukrainian drone hit a parked truck in the border village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya.

His counterpart in neighbouring Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that a civilian had died in hospital after being wounded in a drone strike on the frontier town of Sudzha.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions have come under regular attack since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Separately, a Moscow-installed official in Ukraine’s Luhansk region said that the death toll in a missile strike that caused a large fire with major damage at a fuel depot in the town of Rovenky had risen to four, with 11 injured.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier on Saturday that it had intercepted a string of attempted Ukrainian drone and rocket artillery strikes on its territory.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry said its forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd regions.

