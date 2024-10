Two left in race to be Conservative leader, Cleverly eliminated from contest

LONDON (Reuters) – Two candidates were left in the race to become leader of Britain’s main opposition Conservatives on Wednesday after former foreign minister James Cleverly was ejected from a contest set to shape the future of the once dominant party.

In the fourth ballot of Conservative lawmakers, right-wing former trade minister Kemi Badenoch came first with 42 votes, followed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick with 41. Cleverly received 37 meaning he was eliminated from the race.