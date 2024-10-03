Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two men charged with insider dealing in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) – Two men have been charged with conspiracy to deal in four stocks over a four-year period using inside information, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog said on Thursday.

Matthew West, 43, who has also been charged with insider dealing, handed 45-year-old Nikolas West confidential, price-sensitive information and encouraged him to trade stocks between 2016 and 2020, the FCA alleged.

Reuters was not immediately able to identify the men’s lawyers or establish if the pair are related.

The FCA said the men, who will next appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Oct. 31, profited to the tune of 110,000 pounds ($144,250).

At the time of the alleged offences, insider dealing carried a maximum jail sentence of seven years and a fine.

The FCA did not immediately say which stocks were involved or which bourse the stocks were listed on.

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)

