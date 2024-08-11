Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel from near the French port of Calais to Britain ran into difficulties early on Sunday, French authorities said.

Fifty-three other people were rescued.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in small, overloaded boats.

Last month, at least five migrants died while trying to cross the Channel from France.

