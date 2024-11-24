Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two missiles, 27 drones downed over Russia’s Kursk, regional governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Two Ukrainian missiles and 27 drones were destroyed over Russia’s Kursk region, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine said on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear what missiles were destroyed. Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov did not provide further details in a post on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military later said on Telegram that its forces had destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in Kursk.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Ukrainian troops stormed across Russia’s western border into Kursk on Aug. 6 and seized a chunk of territory.

Moscow launched waves of counter-assaults and has retaken at least 40% of the captured territory since then, but Kyiv still controls about 800 square kilometres (309 square miles) in the region, a senior Ukrainian military source said on Sunday,

