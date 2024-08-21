Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two more bodies found by divers inside yacht sunk off Sicily – source

PORTICELLO, Sicily (Reuters) – Two further bodies have been found in a luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The boat, owned by the wife of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was carrying 22 passengers and crew and was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized during a fierce, pre-dawn storm on Monday.

Two corpses were brought ashore from the wreck earlier on Wednesday.

