Two people found dead near wildfire in central Greek region

ATHENS (Reuters) -Two people were found dead in a wildfire which, fanned by strong winds, raged uncontrolled near a rugged mountainous area in the central Greek region of Corinth on Monday, Greek authorities said.

Hundreds of firefighters, assisted by nine aircraft, battled the blaze which broke out on Sunday near the seaside town of Xylokastro on the Peloponnese peninsula, some 120 km (75 miles) west of Athens. The blaze had forced the evacuation of several villages.

Greek police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said the recovered bodies were severely burnt and that laboratory tests were necessary for their identification.

The fire brigade has launched an investigation, the Greek Citizen’s Protection Ministry said.

Greece this year has experienced its hottest ever summer after its warmest winter on record, which left large areas with scant or no rain.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Additional reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Yannis Souliotis; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Miral Fahmy)

