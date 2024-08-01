Two people hurt in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) – Debris from Russian drones shot down by Ukraine have injured two people and damaged two homes in the region surrounding the capital in the second such attack on the area in as many nights, Kyiv authorities said on Thursday.

There were no direct hits to residential or critical infrastructure, the authorities said. The air force said it had shot down all seven Shahed-type drones used in the attack.

The strike came a day after Ukraine said Russia used 87 drones against Ukraine in one of its largest drone attacks of the war to date. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The governor of the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region said the air force shot down one drone over the region and no casualties were reported.

Russia also launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the battered northeastern region of Kharkiv overnight, injuring one more person, its governor said.

Ukraine’s national railways Ukrzaliznytsia said the Russian missile attack on the region damaged its tracks and power supply facilities, in addition to two locomotives, freight and passenger cars.