Two people shot dead in police operation in troubled New Caledonia – French media

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Two people were shot dead during a police operation overnight in the French territory of New Caledonia, where unrest began in May between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists, French media reported on Thursday.

This brings to 13 the number of people who have died since the start of the crisis that was sparked by a controversial voting reform that was suspended in June.

Kanaks fear the reform would dilute their vote and make it harder for any future referendum on independence to pass, while Paris had said the measure was needed to improve democracy by allowing more residents from France to vote.

In June, President Emmanuel Macron suspended the controversial reform plan but violence has continued sporadically.

