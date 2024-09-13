Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Two pilot instructors killed after training plane crashes in Bulgaria

This content was published on
1 minute

SOFIA (Reuters) – Two pilot instructors were killed when a two-seater aircraft crashed during a training flight in Bulgaria on Friday, ahead of a military air show scheduled the next day, the prime minister said.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev arrived at the crash scene at the Graf Ignatievo air base in central Bulgaria.

The crash occurred at 12:30 (0930 GMT) and killed two pilot instructors, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said.

The plane involved was an L-39ZA advanced training aircraft, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry canceled the international air show planned to mark the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s admission to NATO on Saturday, and said an investigation of the accident was under way.

Earlier on Friday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a former Bulgarian Air Force commander, co-piloted an F-16 aircraft at the same air base.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR