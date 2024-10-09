Two right-wing former ministers left in race to be UK Conservative leader

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Two right-wing former ministers will go head-to-head to win votes from members of the Conservative Party and become its next leader after making it through to the final round of a contest set to shape the future of Britain’s once dominant party.

Wednesday’s vote by Conservative lawmakers was the penultimate step in a race that has been marked by the kind of in-fighting that some Conservatives blame for their party’s defeat in July’s national election.

Party members nationwide will now choose between former trade minister Kemi Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and the victor will be announced on Nov. 2.

Badenoch came first in the race among Conservative lawmakers with 42 out of 120 votes, with Jenrick coming a close second with 41 votes. In a surprise twist, Cleverly, who won the third round of voting, was eliminated from the race with 37 votes.

Whoever becomes leader will be charged with turning around the Conservatives’ fortunes after they suffered their worst election defeat in the July election, when Labour won a landslide victory.

But the Conservatives are more hopeful of returning to power in five years time rather than the once expected 10 after Prime Minister Keir Starmer suffered a bumpy start to government, coming under fire over welfare cuts and donations for clothes.

According to the Conservative Home website, Badenoch is the most popular contender among the party’s membership.

The final two both say they will reunite a party, which had become mired in chaos, scandal and deep divisions over Brexit during its last eight years in government, and pledge to return to its conservative roots to offer an alternative to Labour at the next national election, which must take place by mid-2029.

But they differ over tackling immigration, with Jenrick wanting to leave the European Convention of Human Rights, a treaty agreed by almost every European nation, while Badenoch says immigration can be tackled without doing so.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)