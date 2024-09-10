Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad, sources say

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two rockets fell near U.S. forces stationed near Baghdad airport at the Camp Victory base, security sources said early on Wednesday, with reports of material damage but no casualties.

The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iraq’s Iran-backed armed faction, Kataib Hezbollah, said that the targeting of Baghdad’s airport at this time was clearly aimed at disrupting a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set to begin on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the group called on Iraqi security forces to investigate and determine who was behind the attack.

