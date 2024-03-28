Two suspects in Moscow concert hall attack appeal pre-trial detention, RIA says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Aminchon Islomov and his father Isroil Islomov, two of eight suspects detained over suspected involvement in the Moscow concert hall attack last week, have appealed their pre-trial detention, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Thursday.

The Islomov family – brothers Amirchon and Dilovar and their father Isroil, a native of Tajikistan, is suspected of aiding the four Tajik nationals accused of attacking the Crocus City Hall venue, killing at least 143 people.