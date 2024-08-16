Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Two teens in UK court charged with right-wing terrorism offences

This content was published on
LONDON (Reuters) -Two teenagers appeared in a London court on Friday after an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing terrorism, involving allegations of attempting to acquire firearms and explosives.

Rex Clark, 18, and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, were both charged with a single count of preparation of terrorist acts, after an investigation which was not linked to riots and racist attacks which took place across Britain last month, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Clark’s alleged offending relates to “the acquisition and construction of component parts of (improvised explosive devices), the making and testing of petrol bombs and the attempted acquisition of a firearm”, according to the charge.

Vinogradova is accused of “attempting to acquire a firearm and testing petrol bombs”, the charge against her states. She was also charged with two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and were not asked to enter any pleas. They were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Sept. 13.

“I want to reassure the public that at this time we do not believe that there is any wider threat related to this investigation,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met Police’s counter terrorism command.

Police said they could not provide any further details on the investigation now that the charges had been brought.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tobin; Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)

