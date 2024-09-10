Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

U.S. urges Europe to raise disquiet over China-Russia defence ties

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States is urging its European partners to be more forceful in expressing their disquiet about China’s growing defence collaboration with Russia, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.

Campbell, who has met Belgian, NATO and EU officials from Monday, said he had provided allies with details of China’s “substantial support” to Russia’s military industrial base and the consequences on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Much of the support, he said, was provided covertly.

“We’ve asked our European colleagues… to do more and to align with us on our public statements of concern and careful indications of being prepared to take steps to signal displeasure,” Campbell said.

Campbell said that simply watching more carefully certain financial institutions and making this clear could have “significant consequences” as China and Russia were attentive to the financial system and worried about potential steps against them.

Campbell said Russia was engaging more with China in research and support in areas such as submarines, aeronautical design, including stealth technology, and missile capabilities.

Chinese advances in submarines, for example, could undermine the United States’ current undersea advantages.

Russian help to perfect certain military capabilities for China would have “an important, negative and concerning impact” on other nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Campbell said the United States, the EU and NATO partners were increasingly aligned on China policy.

“There are some countries, a few that probably lag and take different perspectives. But I would say that the larger gravity of both the EU and NATO are moving towards growing anxiety about various steps that China is taking,” he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR