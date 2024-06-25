Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UAE says it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged “its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties,” WAM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Moscow and Kyiv have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the return of 90 prisoners with the UAE acting as an intermediary.

Since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the UAE has maintained neutral rhetoric on the conflict and continued mediating between the two sides to exchange prisoners.

