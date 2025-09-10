UBS Boss Ermotti Says Tariff Impact on Consumers, Policy Unclear

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said the impact of global tariffs on the US economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy remains unclear.

“In the US, we still believe that growth will be there but the inflation question and how it plays out into the central bank’s policies remains open,” Ermotti said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Hong Kong on Thursday.

While a reduction to interest rates by the Federal Reserve at its Sept. 16-17 meeting is baked into expectations, beyond that investors are shifting predictions on the pace of policy adjustments.

“The true issue on tariffs will be seen on consumers,” Ermotti, 65, said. “In the US, we need to see exactly if there is an inflationary aspect of tariffs. I think it’s unclear.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon signaled this week that there’s no need for the Fed to rapidly cut rates, diverging from the Trump administration’s pressure on the central bank to loosen monetary policy.

The Swiss economy ministry is seeking input from UBS as it scrambles to get an improved US trade deal, Bloomberg reported last month. The Trump administration has imposed 39% levies on Switzerland’s exports to the US, the highest tariff rate for any developed nation, posing a major threat to businesses and the economy.

The potential role in helping the government navigate the tariffs could help boost UBS’s standing with Swiss authorities after relations tensed over proposed capital rules that the bank opposes.

Ermotti described the capital proposal as “excessive” and called the debate on banking regulation in Switzerland a “huge distraction.”

Switzerland unveiled proposals to toughen its bank capital rules following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was merged into UBS to create a lender that would likely be too big to rescue. The move could add as much as $26 billion to UBS’s existing capital demands, according to government estimates.

That has led to debate over whether the country’s largest lender might limit its growth or even move headquarters. Ermotti reiterated that the bank has no plans to shrink its business and wants to keep operating out of Switzerland.

–With assistance from Adrian Wong.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.